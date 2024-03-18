Spring breakers party as curfew approaches in Miami Beach. Here’s what it looked like

Spring breakers were living it up Sunday as the party continued in a relatively quiet South Beach, enjoying their time as the clock ticked down to midnight.

The crowds on Ocean Drive mirrored those on a busier weekend, a far cry from the rowdy spring break seasons Miami Beach had previously welcomed. Police remained a common sight on the street, with officers stationed on virtually every corner.

Miami Beach police officers patrol along Ocean Drive on their ATVs during spring break on Miami Beach, Florida on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Since spring break began, officers have made about 265 arrests, police spokesperson Christopher Bess told the Miami Herald. Four of those arrests were related to the curfew.

While the throngs have thinned, the city’s crackdown on spring break — including a newly enacted midnight curfew — hasn’t stopped vacationers and locals alike from heading to the historic neighborhood. Three South Beach nightclubs — M2, Mynt Lounge, and Exchange — filed a lawsuit Friday to try to overturn the curfew, but a judge upheld the city’s curfew.

The department, Bess said, on Sunday night scanned the license plates of cars entering via the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle causeways. Officers were then tipped off about wanted or missing persons and stolen vehicles, and those drivers were pulled over.

“So far, so good,” Bess said. “We’re almost at the finish line.”

Check out the South Beach festivities Sunday evening:

A creator called the Flash Pool swings his swords during spring break on Sunday, March 17, 2024, down Ocean Drive in South Beach. “I just wanted to come out here and do something positive for me,” said Flash Pool.

Dressed like Marvel’s Deadpool, The Flash Pool whipped swords out of the holsters on his back, swinging them around. The Flash Pool, in costume, has been filming special effects and sword tricks videos to build a platform on social media.

He said he got into creating content in cosplay last summer and uses it to channel his creativity during difficult times. The Miami native was planning on staying in but decided to make his way to Ocean Drive to have fun and make passersby smile.

“I needed an outlet to get away from being in a bad state of mind,” The Flash Pool said.

Marcus Hide, center, who now lives in Boston, celebrates his bachelor party with his friends from Ireland during spring break and St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at Finnegan’s Way on Ocean Drive in South Beach.

At Finnegan’s Way, Marcus Hide, his relatives and friends were observing St. Patrick’s Day with drinks and green attire. They were also marking Hide’s last days as a bachelor.

Hide, who lives in Boston, said the rest of the group traveled to Miami Beach from Ireland. They were stunned to learn that there was no St. Patrick’s Day parade — and that the holiday isn’t widely celebrated in South Florida.

“I guess there aren’t a lot of Irish people who live here.”

Gigi Furah, center, gets flowers bought for her from Racks, right, while on spring break with Sarah Nyamug, left, and other friends from Michigan on Sunday, March 17, 2024, down Ocean Drive in South Beach.

Toru Ikeda and Phil Harley celebrate St. Patrick’s Day while walking along Ocean Drive during spring break on Miami Beach, Florida on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Chris, left, and Kris Johnson, center, from New York, shake hands with a Miami local during spring break on Sunday, March 17, 2024, on Ocean Drive in South Beach.

A man speaks with Miami Beach police officers after they confronted him on Ocean Drive during spring break on Miami Beach, Florida on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Miami Beach police officer White patrols along Ocean Drive during spring break on Miami Beach, Florida on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Claude Leger, 24, of Tallahassee, stands across from the Clevelander Hotel on Ocean Drive and 10th Street during spring break on Miami Beach, Florida on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Women dance on the sidewalk along Ocean Drive during spring break on Miami Beach, Florida on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Miami Beach police make a traffic stop on Ocean Drive during spring break on Miami Beach, Florida on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

People walk passed the Waldorf Towers down Ocean Drive during spring break on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in South Beach.

Leo Carrera, 35, and Paulo Arenas, 27, of Miami, spar across from the Art Deco Hotels along Ocean Drive during spring break on Miami Beach, Florida on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Police stand relaxed on Ocean Drive during spring break on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in South Beach.