As spring breakers live it up in Fort Lauderdale, ‘you’re gonna see a very high increase in officers’

Fort Lauderdale’s beaches, calm and peaceful Friday, will soon attract the spring break crowds — potentially many more now that Miami Beach wants to “break up” with any wild revelers.

Some fear that Miami Beach’s crackdown will send more hard-partying revelers to Fort Lauderdale, making an already busy season even rowdier, and potentially violent. But city officials and first responders held a news conference at Las Olas Oceanside Park on Friday to reassure the public that they will stay vigilant and prepared.

Police patrols are ramping up, both uniformed and undercover, to stop underage drinking, thefts, fighting, or worse. Spring break-specific rules are in place to hike parking rates and forbid coolers, canopies and tents on the beach.

“Don’t be so negative,” Mayor Dean Trantalis said in response to question about whether officials are truly prepared for an influx of spring breakers who might have otherwise gone to Miami Beach this year. “We are always prepared for anyone who comes to our community. We don’t know the numbers, we don’t know who’s going to come, but it’s not a question of number of people, but a question of the attitude of people.”

He was joined by Police Chief Bill Schultz, Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan, City Manager Greg Chavarria and representatives from local hotels.

Schultz declined to provide exact numbers when asked how many police officers will patrol the city’s spring break hot spots this year, citing officer-safety concerns. There will be a huge police presence as usual, but nothing substantially different from last year, he said.

“This is not any different than any other year,” Schultz said. “We always heighten the number of officers that are going to be out here. … You’re gonna see a very high increase in officers.”

However, the agency has a “contingency plan” with officers at the ready if they need them, Casey Liening, a spokesperson for the police department, told the Sun Sentinel. It all depends on what’s to come.

“We’re taking it day by day,” she said.

What’s forbidden?

While Miami Beach has long grappled with the worst of spring break, Fort Lauderdale has enjoyed a calmer reputation. Last year, two people died in shootings in Miami Beach, and police made nearly 500 arrests. The city has announced a complete crackdown this year, declaring a desire to end to spring break.

Responding to public concern that the violence could now move to Fort Lauderdale, police say they are prepared to enforce the rules and ensure things don’t get out of hand.

Alcohol is completely forbidden on the beach, said Schultz, besides the few designated areas where hotels serve drinks. Canopies, tents and coolers will all be prohibited for the entirety of spring break.

Uniformed and undercover police officers will be stationed throughout the city, Schultz warned, and violating any of the rules could mean arrest or a notice to appear. Officers also will ensure that no one is giving alcohol to anyone underage or using a fake ID.

Causing a “public disturbance” or not leaving a bar or restaurant when asked both constitute crimes subject to arrest, Schultz said. Same goes for fighting or “threatening behavior.”

“And certainly public indecency will not be tolerated either,” he added.

To try to discourage traffic and crowding, the city will also likely hike parking rates to upwards of $100 a day, and fines as high as $125 if a meter expires.

There will also be a “closer eye” on code enforcement at bars, businesses and vacation rentals, the city said in a news release.

Safety measures

Intoxicated, beach-side partying presents myriad risks, including drug overdoses, drownings, thefts and sexual assault.

For the first time ever, Fort Lauderdale’s hotels will be equipped with Narcan, said Gollan, part of an initiative with the South Florida Opiate Alliance. A staff member will be trained to administer the medicine in case they are the first to respond to a potential overdose.

Rip tides present a bigger threat this year due to “greater-than-normal winds,” Gollan added. Beachgoers should swim near a lifeguard and listen to lifeguards’ orders.

Police officers are participating in a “bar watch” program that educates bartenders and staff about “suspicious behavior,” such as spiking people’s drinks, Schultz said.

Bars throughout the entertainment district will provide free drink test cards during spring break. He encouraged everyone to watch their drinks, be aware of their surroundings, and follow their instincts.

Anyone using a rideshare like Uber or Lyft should let their friends track them and always check the driver’s license plate, Schultz added.

Pick-pocketing is another concern.

“Never leave anything on the bar or table and walk away,” Schultz said. “That’s just asking for theft to occur.”

Despite all the talk of safety concerns and crackdowns, officials struck an optimistic tone Friday.

Fort Lauderdale Police will be actively recruiting during spring break for the first time this year, and will encourage any hopeful spring breakers to apply.

“This is where you get visitors from around the nation potentially around the world,” Schultz said. “We want to turn this into a positive opportunity to welcome potential future police officers and firefighters.”

Along those lines, Trantalis added that he was excited to welcome spring breakers, hoping that if they have a good time, some might consider staying permanently.

“Over the next few weeks, we expect to have a great time here,” he said. “You know, it’s a great time here 12 months out of the year. It’s not just at spring break. And we want people to know that they can come back once they graduate from school … they can see the great opportunities that we have.”