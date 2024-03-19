Spring breakers beware: 3 great white sharks have ping off GA/SC coast in last 24 hours

Planning a spring break trip to the beach? Be forewarned.

Three great white sharks have “pinged” off the Georgia and South Carolina coasts in the last 24 hours, according to OCEARCH.

Two pinged off the Georgia coast Tuesday night. According to OCEARCH, a shark named “Bob,” which weighs 1,300 pounds, pinged off the coast of St. Mary’s Island. Another adult geat white shark named “Breton” pinged shortly after midnight a little further out from the coast.

Breton weighs 1,437 pounds and is more than 13 feet long.

A juvenile great white, Anne Bonny, pinged off of Charleston. She weighs 425 pounds.

Great White sharks tend to migrate seasonally to follow water in their preferred temperature range, which is between 50 and 80 degrees.

Bob and Breton were both initially tagged in Nova Scotia. Anne Bonny, who is named after a pirate, was tagged in North Carolina.

The last shark attack in Georgia was in the Wilmington River in 2019. The last fatal shark attack in Georgia was in 1974.