Spring break warning issued for US travelers to Mexico

(WJW) – The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico has issued a spring break travel warning for Americans planning to visit the country.

“U.S. citizens should exercise increased caution in the downtown areas of popular spring break locations including Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum, especially after dark,” the advisory said.

It also noted that crime can occur anywhere in Mexico.

The advisory that was issued earlier this week also warns of other potential hazards like unregulated alcohol and pharmaceuticals.

“Unregulated alcohol may be contaminated, and U.S. citizens have reported losing consciousness or becoming injured after consuming alcohol that was possibly tainted,” the advisory said.

The U.S. Embassy and Consulates noted that counterfeit medication is “common” and could be ineffective or an incorrect strength. Those products may also have dangerous ingredients.

The advisory also warned of drowning and high private hospital prices, among other risks. The message urged travelers to take precautions like keeping an eye on their drinks; staying with a group of friends in bars and clubs, while walking in dark areas or in taxis at night; and letting family and friends know about their travel plans.

Despite the warning, however, it noted that “the vast majority” of U.S. citizens visiting Mexico at spring break each year do so safely.

