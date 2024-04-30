Spring break season brings a record number of passengers to Appleton International Airport

Appleton International Airport is busy with flights on June 28, 2022, in Greenville, Wis.

GREENVILLE — The Appleton International Airport had its busiest month to date in March with 100,800 passengers arriving and departing the airport.

Airport officials credit the record number of passengers to a busy spring break season and increased number of direct flights offered through ATW. Last year, the airport added a direct flight to Portland, Oregon and, this summer, travelers will be able to fly nonstop to Dallas, Texas and Newark, New Jersey.

"Spring break travel is the peak of the year for us as people try to shake off the cold and get to a warmer destination," airport director Abe Weber told The Post-Crescent.

From January through March, the airport saw 254,305 passengers, which is 9% more travelers than the airport saw in 2023 during the same time frame, according to Weber.

With record monthly passengers, airport officials expect to exceed last year's record yearly passengers total and hit one million passengers this year.

“We anticipate the increase in nonstop destinations and our planned terminal expansion will help us top the one-million mark in arriving and departing passengers in 2024,” Weber said in a press release.

Appleton International Airport had a record-setting year in 2023

The Appleton airport saw a record number of passengers in 2023, with 967,687 passengers arriving and departing its airport.

Last year's record number of passengers was up from 846,000 passengers in 2022, positioning the ATW to be the fastest-growing airport in Wisconsin.

Weber told The Post-Crescent in February he attributed the 14% growth in passengers last year to the addition of three new nonstop routes out of Appleton and increased demand for travel out of northeast Wisconsin.

The airport's passengers more than doubled in the past 10 years, positioning ATW as the state's third-busiest airport behind Milwaukee and Madison.

Appleton airport adds new nonstop routes in 2024

Allegiant Airlines began nonstop flights to Portland International Airport last summer and will start up its route again on May 23.

The Las Vegas-based airline also announced direct flights to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey beginning May 17.

And American Airlines announced year-long daily flights from Appleton to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Texas beginning June 6.

American Airlines is also upgrading its seasonal winter route to Charlotte, North Carolina to a year-round operation this year.

The new routes bring Appleton's available nonstop routes to 18 destinations in the country. Additionally, northeast Wisconsin travelers can reach more than 285 domestic destinations and more than 90 international destinations with one additional stop.

A $66 million expansion project plans to improve traveler amenities

ATW broke ground on a $66 million expansion project last fall that will more than double its concourse to improve traveler amenities and bring in more flights.

The first phase is expected to wrap up by the end of 2025 and will add:

Four additional gates, bringing the airport up to 10

A new Biergarten and expansion of its two current restaurants

Increased passenger boarding area and additional seating options

Expanded restroom facilities

A sensory support room, a quiet room and a service animal relief area

Construction is expected to be done in phases so there should be minimal impact on travelers over the course of the expansion, according to Weber.

Funding for the expansion primarily comes from state, federal and regional grants and a one-time $10 million boost from Outagamie County's budget.

These changes are the first phase in a total $105 million terminal expansion. The next phase — which has not yet been designed or put out for bids — will expand the ticketing and baggage claim area and update parking and driving lanes.

