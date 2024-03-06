Spring break’s reach stretches to Kendall. Here’s where weekend DUI checkpoints will be

Would you believe Kendall and Westchester will see spring break’s tentacles reach deep into suburbia?

No, we don’t expect to find rowdy college coeds partying hard at Tap 42 at the Palms at Town & Country mall off 117th Avenue or at Dadeland’s Cheesecake Factory on Kendall Drive. Nor do we expect to see drunken college guys toasting alma mater Christopher Columbus High School along Westchester’s Southwest 87th Avenue, either.

But there will be plenty of motorists out and about and, with that in mind, Miami-Dade police plan a two-night DUI sobriety checkpoint in these suburban Kendall-area neighborhoods on Friday and Saturday nights, one of the two prime spring break weekends in March. The second weekend is March 15-16.

Here are the details:

When are the DUI checkpoints?

▪ Miami-Dade officers will conduct a “DUI Enforcement Operation” from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, March 8.

▪ The second sobriety checkpoint night starts Saturday, March 9, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday.

Where are the Kendall-area checkpoints?

Miami-Dade police will be working these areas:

▪ Bird Road between Southwest 57th and 97th avenues, near Tropical Park.

▪ Tamiami Trail between Southwest 57th and 97th avenues.

▪ U.S. 1 between Southwest 72nd and 104th streets.

▪ Southwest 88th Street (Kendall Drive) between U.S. 1 and Southwest 117th Avenue, near Dadeland Mall.