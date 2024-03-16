Spring break in Port Aransas draws out people of all ages

PORT ARANSAS − While young adults, teenagers, grandparents and families traveled from San Antonio, California, Virginia and Guam — to name a few out-of-towers — to celebrate spring break at Port Aransas Beach, Senior Officer Jonathan Haber spent his day speaking with locals and visitors.

“My father always taught me to talk to people,” Haber said. “You catch me out here, chances are I’m chatting with someone and it’s been going on for about an hour or so.”

One group Haber chatted with for a bit were the self-named Grandpas and Grandmas on Spring Break.

About half a mile down from a large gathering of hundreds of spring breakers, the elderly group waved at passersby yelling at them to “call their grandma.”

A sign reading "Grandmas on Spring Break" is posted in front of Audrey Gillespie, left, a part-time resident of New Braunfels, and Linda Reiman, a Winter Texan from Iowa, on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Port Aransas, Texas.

Some of the grandparents were from Iowa and Missouri and lived at a nearby RV park.

While mingling with the group, Haber would shout out to people driving by not following the law and instruct them about safety issues and regulations.

“I’m trying to reach these kids and letting them know you get caught, that’s it,” Haber said. “They don’t realize their actions today can harm them for the rest of their lives.”

Haber suggested a program of some sort to where officers are able to detain minors in possession and bring them to a holding facility while they wait on their parents. He said working with the juvenile center should be something the city should think about before next year’s spring break.

Beach goers enjoy Spring Break near mile marker 34 on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Port Aransas, Texas.

While touring the beach, Haber also pointed out the mass amount of litter in the sand.

“Right now, it looks bad but it gets worse,” Haber said. “By tomorrow morning, it’ll look like a garbage bomb exploded through here.”

City crews and local beach cleaners will tidy up the beach, but Haber said spring breakers need to remember they can clean up and have fun also.

Beach goers enjoy Spring Break near mile marker 34 on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Port Aransas, Texas.

Haber did pull a handful of vehicles over, but all were just him informing people to drive safe, be aware of their surroundings and make wise decisions.

“I know they’re here to have fun, but let’s be smart,” Haber said.

