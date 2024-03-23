Spring break planning? Here are 5 family-friendly things to do in Lane County

Surrounded by blooming magnolia trees, Laurie and Mike Sweeney take their dog Harley for a walk through the Wallace M. Ruff Jr. Memorial Park and Magnolia Arboretum in Springfield during a cold spring day in the Willamette Valley. The park is named after Wallace "Wally" Ruff Jr. who bought the property with money earned from growing flowers on the site. The land was donated to Willamalane Parks and Recreation District by the family for use as a neighborhood park after Ruff's death in 1989 at the age of 35.

Spring has sprung in the Willamette Valley, and few things are a greater indicator than thousands of students having a week off at the end of March.

Eugene School District 4J, Springfield Public Schools and Bethel School District all have their spring breaks from Monday, March 25 to Friday, March 29, adding up to more than 30,000 students out of school across the Eugene/Springfield metro.

For some families, spring break can be an opportunity to travel, but for those looking to stay at home, here are five family-friendly things to do in Lane County.

Ruff Memorial Park and Magnolia Arboretum

Magnolia trees are just starting to bloom throughout Oregon, and there are few better places to view them than Ruff Memorial Park and Magnolia Arboretum, located at 1161 66th Street in Springfield.

This free park has over 400 magnolia trees across 10 acres, featuring a paved multi-use path and an open green space.

The park was named in honor of Wallace M. Ruff Jr., who originally bought the property and tended the flowers but died in 1989 at the age of 35. The park is now maintained in part by the Friends of Ruff Park volunteer group and is owned by Willamalane.

The park is open daily from dawn to dusk.

No School Day Adventure

Nearby Nature is scheduled to host daily outdoor learning and exploration activities as part of its No School Day Adventure programs every day from Monday to Friday. Each day has a different theme, with activities varying from outdoor hiking to exploration to games, crafts and stories.

From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., kids will learn about the nature they live in from experienced nature educators. These events are held at Alton Baker Park and Hendricks Park for children ages 5-11.

Tickets start at $65 for members or $75 for non-members.

Visit www.nearbynature.org/no-school-days for more information and tickets.

Disney Princess: The Concert

For those looking to be entertained, a host of Broadway and television stars are coming to the Hult Center, located at 1 Eugene Center in Eugene, for Disney Princess: The Concert! on Tuesday, March 26 at 7 p.m.

Princess performers include Broadway performer Alyssa Fox (‘Elsa’ in Frozen, Wicked), award-winner Syndee Winters (‘Nala’ in The Lion King, Hamilton),and West End star Hiba Elchikhe (‘Jasmine’ in Aladdin, Time Traveler’s Wife).

Along with accompaniment, these singers will perform Disney classics “How Far I’ll Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Just Around the Riverbend,” “Part of Your World,” “Almost There,” and “Let It Go," as well as share behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. The performers will not be wearing Disney character costumes.

The program will last approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes, including one 20-minute intermission.

Tickets start at $25. For more information and ticketing, visit hultcenter.org/events/disney-princess-concert-24.

Beginners Board Game Night

Funagain Games' weekly Beginners Board Game Night is a great opportunity to try new games and make friends. All ages are welcome. Funagain Games offers games a slew of age-appropriate options.

This free event is held every Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m. at Funagain Games, located at 2817 Oak St.

A gray whale fluke breaks the surface of the ocean as it forages for food near Boiler Bay State Scenic Viewpoint north of Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast.

Spring Whale Watch Week

For those looking to venture outside of the metro area, Oregon State Parks is hosting its annual Spring Whale Watch Week from Saturday, March 23 to Sunday, March 31. Trained Oregon State Park volunteers will be stationed at 15 sites along the Oregon Coast to help visitors spot whales and their calves and answer questions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be one location in Lane County with Oregon State Park volunteers at Heceta Head Lighthouse, located at 725 Summer St. Other nearby sites with volunteers include the Yachats State Recreation Area and Cape Perpetua.

An estimated 14,500 gray whales are expected to swim past Oregon’s shores from late winter through June as part of their annual migration back to Alaska. Late March through June is the peak of the spring whale migration past Oregon.

Visit stateparks.oregon.gov/index.cfm?do=things-to-do.whale-watching for more information and a list of sites.

