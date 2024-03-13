Spring break activities abundant in Cleburne

Mar. 12—Cleburne kids and parents seeking spring break activities and fun need look no further than their hometown.

Free opportunities fun and educational abound this week at the Layland Museum, Cleburne Public Library, Booker T. Washington Recreation Center, Splash Station and Cleburne Senior Center.

Cardboard Cleburne and A Storybook Adventure with Puff N' Toot offer interactive adventure 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Saturday at the Layland Museum, 201 N. Caddo St., and the Cleburne Railroad Museum, 206 N. Main St.

Cardboard Cleburne, at Layland, has been a popular favorite for children and parents for several years running, Layland Director Stephanie Montero said.

"We've added some new things this year," Montero said. "When the kids come in, they get a permit for the work they're going to do and, at different times during the week, we're going to have different city people from permitting come and talk with the kids."

Through the project, children tap their imagination and artistic abilities to recreate Cleburne.

"We have boxes of various sizes and all kinds of craft materials available," Montero said. "Then we have a big layout of the city in the middle of the museum so the kids decide whether they want to build a residential or commercial building, or something else."

The sky is the limit on something else.

"In the past we had one kid build a Godzilla creature," Montero said. "We've had them build baseball stadiums, ranches. We have Hulen Park, Lake Pat and railroad tracks on the layout this year so if they want to build train cars, a car in the road, a boat in Lake Pat. One year, someone built round boats like you ride at Six Flags to put in the creek. So, it's a lot of fun to see what they come up with."

A Storybook Adventure stages out of the Railroad Museum.

"A lot of times the kids will do both," Montero said. "This is based on a book with different adventures. It's a vintage book that comes with a record. So, we have the record playing as the kids follow the story and go from station to station in the Railroad Museum. Along the way they stop at different stations where there's a different craft or fun thing to do. Then they recieve a little snack once the story ends."

Layland's A Night at the Museum will return not this week but soon, Montero added.

Last month's event included the Vanetine-osaurus, a rare breed of dinosaur found only at the Layland. That event, aimed at children 8-13 involved dinosaur themed crafts and events.

A spring Night at the Museum event is in the works with plans to hold the event quarterly with different themes each time.

Other upcoming events include Toddlers & Trains, a storytime event for toddlers, at 10 a.m. March 21 at the Railroad Museum and Story Train, a story time for older children at 10 a.m. March 26.

Looking to next month, April 4 brings the Solar Trivia Extravaganza in anticipation of the upcoming solar eclipse. The event, 6 p.m. at the Railroad Museum, includes trivia for older children and adults as well as crafts and activities for younger children.

Library fun

Crafternoon is from 2-4 p.m. today at the Cleburne Public Library, 302 W. Henderson St.

"We provide the supplies and the kids provide the imagination," Library Public Services Assistant Amy Graham said. "It's a great opportunity for kids let their imagination run wild and have fun creating art."

Ramblin' Rita returns 2-3 p.m. Wednesday.

"She's been here before and she's awesome," Graham said. "She's a storyteller and kids and parents love her. She'll be sharing frontier fables this time around."

Thursday brings Teen Trivia and Pizza Night from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

A trivia night for adults is planned for 6 p.m. March 19 at Soul Fire Brewing, 6 N. Caddo St.

"This will be our second one there," Graham said. "Last time we filled the place and had a lot of fun. So, I would suggest people get there early for trivia fun and great food."

Lego Build It is scheduled 2-4 p.m. Friday while Family Book Read Aloud will be held 11 a.m. Saturday.

Several events are scheduled this week at the Booker T. Washington Recreation Center, 100 Mansfield Road.

They include:

* Pickleball, 6-8 p.m. today.

* Fortnite Tournament, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday.

* Late Night Basketball, 8-10 p.m. Thursday.

* Volleyball, 4-6 p.m. Friday.

* Pickleball, 8-10 a.m. Saturday.

Kids Bingo is scheduled 10-11 a.m. Friday at the Cleburne Senior Center, 1212 Glenwood Drive.

Splash Station has aqua aerobics from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday.