Spring Break 2024: Here are the top destinations from John Glenn Columbus

Spring has almost sprung, bringing blooming flowers, rainy days, and many college students' favorite week of the year: spring break.

Ohio State University's spring break is under two weeks away, as is Columbus State Community College's break. According to AAA, Florida is the top state these spring-breakers plan to visit this year during their week off.

“Florida remains a popular spot for Ohioans after the winter’s cold,” AAA spokesperson Kara Hitchens said. “And while this winter has been relatively mild, the warmer temperatures continue to beckon sun worshipers.”

If you're looking to worship the sun, here's what you need to know about how to get to the Sunshine State.

What direct flights are available from John Glenn Columbus to Florida?

According to Kayak.com and AAA, there are several direct flights from John Glenn International Airport to Florida that will take you to these cities:

Orlando

Miami

Fort Lauderdale

Tampa

Fort Myers

Jacksonville

There are also non-direct flights that will take you to:

Sarasota

Key West

Pensacola

Panama City

Valparaiso

Daytona Beach

Punta Gorda

Tallahassee

Melbourne

Gainesville

What other flights from Ohio to Florida are available?

If you find yourself outside of Columbus, other airports may have direct and non-direct flights available, according to AAA.

The Dayton International Airport has a flight to Orlando

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport has flights to Tampa, Fort Myers, Destin, Orlando/Sanford and Palm Beach

The Akron-Canton Airport has direct flights to Tampa and Orlando

What are the best ways to get to Florida without flying?

John Glenn International Aiport has nine car rental companies available to choose from. They are:

Alamo

Avis

Budget

Dollar

Enterprise

Hertz

National

Payless

Thrifty

For those not looking to drive themselves, Greyhound also runs several bus routes from Columbus to Florida.

