When is spring break 2024? Mark your calendars

When is the next big school break? In much of New York, students see two extended school breaks in the latter half of the academic year. The first is February break week - also known as Presidents Day break week in some districts and midwinter recess in others. But there's a second break week that follows about one month later - spring break.

When is spring break in Rochester NY?

For most public school districts in the Rochester region, spring break this year begins on Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) and runs through Monday, April 8.

The break runs a bit longer this year, due in part to the timing of Good Friday and Easter, as well as the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The eclipse will occur in the afternoon, at the time most classes are dismissed for the day. Most Rochester area school districts opted to extend spring break by a day and have canceled class on April 8.

Other upcoming school vacations in Rochester NY

Many districts also have staff development or conference days in March and April, but those days vary by district so check your school district's 2023-24 school year calendar for specific dates.

After spring break, most districts have a long stretch before the next holiday - Memorial Day. This year, Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 27.

