Spring and baby animals have arrived at McDonald's Greenhouse and Corn Maze

ZANESVILLE − Spring has sprung around Southeastern Ohio and no one knows that better than the folks at McDonald's Greenhouse and Corn Maze on Adamsville Road.

Susan McDonald and her family have been proprietors of the farm and greenhouse for 29 years. The corn maze, an annual fall favorite, will celebrate its 19th year this fall. It's become a family tradition, with McDonald's children now helping out on the farm.

A family visits with the baby goats at the Spring Cuddles on the Farm event over Easter weekend at McDonald's Greenhouse and Corn Maze.

McDonald's son Jack, now 18, has grown up knowing the corn maze his entire life and helps out where needed. It's not just the family that has generations on the property, it is also guests. Young adults who came to the farm as kids are now bringing their young ones out. "Now we're getting second generations of visitors to the farm," said Susan.

As anxious as people are to get things growing in the ground, the greenhouse isn't waiting. Flats full of impatients, marigold and snapdragon starts are being planted, as well as early cool weather crops and of course, big, beautiful Boston ferns. The greenhouse has a team of individuals working to prepare for the upcoming season.

The Dream Team as Susan calls them are "Recently retired ladies that show up, work, hard, don't stay on their phones, usually bring baked goods. They see work to do, do it, and they sweep the floor on the way out. They are delightful."

Greenhouses at McDonalds Greenhouse and Corn Maze in Zanesville.

Getting a jump start on the season, McDonalds' recently hosted their Spring Cuddles on the Farm event. Donations were accepted for the Life Well Free Store. Operated by the Zanesville First United Methodist, the store provides free items like clothing, hygiene products, toys and more to those in need.

Baby animals were the highlight for many visitors, as they cuddled the newborns. Children snuggled with baby chicks and bunnies and posed for Easter photos with the babies. Newborn calves soaked up the sun, impervious to the screams of delight from visitors.

Baby goats head-butted each other and ran around their large enclosure. The farm was lucky to have two sets of twin goats recently born, a relatively common occurrence with goats. Sharing the goat pen was the infamous Frederick the turkey, who recently lost his mate. Since turkeys mate for life, Frederick now seeks solitude in the goat pen, where the babies keep him on his toes.

One of the goats gets curious during the Easter weekend event at the farm.

Included in the Spring Cuddles event was all the farm has to offer. The large slide was open and frequented by throngs of children carrying the innertubes back to the top of the platform for another turn. The large pedal tractors raced around the track and kids and adults alike took some time to jump on the large, inflatable kangaroo jumper.

While there are no plans in the works for the farm's 30th year as of yet, Susan said, "We'll celebrate. We'll figure it out." Until then, several classes and events are being held at the farm throughout the season.

"We always want kids to come free with a paying adult because we want to have the family experience and get them involved in loving flowers and agriculture for the next generation."

Upcoming classes include:

Pressed Flower Lantern class at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 27. Cost is $25 per person or $45 for two. Make your own lantern using pressed flowers. All materials provided.

Leaf Casting with Beth Brown at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 4. Cost is $45 per person or $85 for two. Grab your girlfriends and make your very own leaf garden décor.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at 1 p.m. on May 5. Cost is $35 per person or $65 for two. Plant your salsa garden with herbs, tomatoes and peppers. Refreshments will be provided.

Kid’s Potting Bench Area will take place Sunday, May 5 through Saturday, May 11. Donations will be accepted. Children can plant a pot to take home to Mom and leave the mess at the greenhouse.

Mother’s Day Herb Infusion at 9 a.m. on May 11. The cost is $45 per person or $85 for two. Bring the moms to make your herb-infused product. Attendees can choose two of the following: herb body spray, magnesium lotion, homemade deodorant, or an herb-infused body butter.

Custom Hanging Basket Class at 9 a.m. on May 18. The cost is $35 per person or $65 for two. Enjoy the knowledge of Master Gardener Heather Coen in making your hanging basket.

Succulent Candle 6” Center Piece class at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 25. The cost is $25 per person or $45 for two. Succulents are all the rage - engage your inner crafter with a 6” terra cotta pot.

McDonald's Greenhouse and Corn Maze will officially open April 27, but will be open weekends in April. The greenhouse and farm is located at 3220 Adamsville Road in Zanesville. For more information about visits, classes or events call 740-452-4858 or visit their Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: McDonald's Greenhouse prepares for upcoming season