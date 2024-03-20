Spring is here + Abilene in path of totality for April solar eclipse, how it works

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Happy first official day of spring, Big Country! We got to see more than 12 hours of sunshine Tuesday, and the days will continue to be long until the Fall Solstice in September. We are also looking forward to seeing a near total eclipse in Abilene next month.

Tuesday turned out to be a classic spring day. The morning was a bit chilly with lows around 40 degrees, but thanks to a surface high pressure near the Gulf of Mexico, warm southerly wind flow returns to the area allowed temperatures to be a few degrees warmer.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Solar Eclipse Event on April 8.

When to watch ‘once in a multi-generation’ solar eclipse across the Big Country

This eclipse will be a total solar eclipse. It will be the last total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous United States until 2044. What exactly is a total solar eclipse, you may ask?

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and earth, completely blocking the face of the sun. The sky will darken, as if it were dawn or dusk.

Texas will be center stage for the solar eclipse. People viewing the eclipse from locations where the Moon’s shadow completely covers the Sun known as “the path of totality” will experience a total solar eclipse.

There are many Texas destinations along the path of totality that offer plenty of activities to plan around the eclipse. The Hill Country is the nearest area in “the path of totality” to us. Places like Boerne, Bandera, or Kerrville will be ideal viewing points.

However, Abilene will get to see the eclipse at 96.7% totality, with the peak happening at 1:37 p.m.

If you want to go all out for the event, there are more eclipse-inspired things to do around Texas in cities like Temple, Waco, DFW, or Tyler, which will also be in “the path of totality.”

Weather permitting, people along the path of totality will see the sun’s corona, or outer atmosphere, which is usually obscured by the bright face of the Sun.

One thing to keep in mind is that April can be a tricky month for weather. It is very possible for us to have all seasons during that time.

Severe weather tends to be at its peak during that time. The latest freeze occurred on April 21, 2021. Or, the weather could be perfect with sunny skies and highs in the 80s. You never know!

BCH meteorologists will continue to keep an eye on climate models and trends over the next few weeks to make sure everyone is ready for upcoming event.

Like any eclipse event that occurs, you must look through eclipse glasses or a safe handheld solar viewer at all times.

Viewing any part of the Sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics can cause severe eye injury.

Until then, enjoy the warmer weather over the next several days. There is still chance for showers and storms Wednesday evening into Thursday. The weekend seems drier but gusty winds return.

