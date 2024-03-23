Spread joy on National Puppy Day by sharing photos of your precious pups
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Saturday, March 23, marks National Puppy Day, a perfect occasion to spread joy by sharing snapshots of your precious pups!
BCH celebrates National Love Your Pet Day
National Puppy Day was created to celebrate the love and joy that puppies bring to our lives. It is also a day to promote puppy adoption and educate the public about the negative effects of puppy mills.
Click here to submit a photo of your puppy for a chance to be featured tonight at 10!
Looking for a pet of your own? Take a look at all of the furry friends at Abilene’s All Kind Animal Shelter, available for adoption now!
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.