Spread joy on National Puppy Day by sharing photos of your precious pups

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Saturday, March 23, marks National Puppy Day, a perfect occasion to spread joy by sharing snapshots of your precious pups!

BCH celebrates National Love Your Pet Day

National Puppy Day was created to celebrate the love and joy that puppies bring to our lives. It is also a day to promote puppy adoption and educate the public about the negative effects of puppy mills.

Click here to submit a photo of your puppy for a chance to be featured tonight at 10!

Tobi – From Ashly Ibarra with KTAB

Wendy – From Ashly Ibarra with KTAB

Hank Mardukas the Dachshund

Hank Mardukas the Dachshund

Twix – From Noah McKinney with KRBC

Harrold – From Heather Easley with KRBC

Chloe – From BCH’s Karley Cross

Mia Tortilla – From Photojournalist Isiah Guerra

Dixie the Beagle – From BCH’s Shelly Womack

Looking for a pet of your own? Take a look at all of the furry friends at Abilene’s All Kind Animal Shelter, available for adoption now!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.