Spread joy on National Puppy Day by sharing photos of your precious pups

National Puppy Day

Shelly Womack
·1 min read

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Saturday, March 23, marks National Puppy Day, a perfect occasion to spread joy by sharing snapshots of your precious pups!

National Puppy Day was created to celebrate the love and joy that puppies bring to our lives. It is also a day to promote puppy adoption and educate the public about the negative effects of puppy mills.

Click here to submit a photo of your puppy for a chance to be featured tonight at 10!

Tobi – From Ashly Ibarra with KTAB
Tobi – From Ashly Ibarra with KTAB
Wendy – From Ashly Ibarra with KTAB
Wendy – From Ashly Ibarra with KTAB
Hank Mardukas the Dachshund
Hank Mardukas the Dachshund
Hank Mardukas the Dachshund
Hank Mardukas the Dachshund
Twix – From Noah McKinney with KRBC
Twix – From Noah McKinney with KRBC
Harrold – From Heather Easley with KRBC
Harrold – From Heather Easley with KRBC
Chloe – From BCH’s Karley Cross
Chloe – From BCH’s Karley Cross
Mia Tortilla – From Photojournalist Isiah Guerra
Mia Tortilla – From Photojournalist Isiah Guerra
Dixie the Beagle – From BCH’s Shelly Womack
Dixie the Beagle – From BCH’s Shelly Womack

Looking for a pet of your own? Take a look at all of the furry friends at Abilene’s All Kind Animal Shelter, available for adoption now!

