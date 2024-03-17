Work spouses are making a comeback: Florida has 4 million of them

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — It has been four years since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the office, but now workers are back — and work spouses are too.

According to a survey from the Wealth of Geeks, the platonic partnership is making a comeback since the pandemic, with almost a fifth of employees who have returned to the office full-time reporting having found a new ‘work wife/work husband’

Work spouses, platonic partners at the office, are making a comeback. (Photo by MoMo Productions, via Getty Images)

In a Psychology Today article, Dawn O. Braithwaite Ph.D, a professor of Communication at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, explained several factors that increase the number of work spouses.

“The number of work spouses has increased due to: (a) active organizational efforts to encourage employee camaraderie, (b) longer hours spent working, in person or remotely, and (c) cultural tendencies to name and define relationships.”

During the pandemic, many work-spouse relationships were put on pause, never to be repaired, according to a press release from the Wealth of Geeks. Now that people are returning to work, they are finding new (so-called) work husbands and wives.

“In Florida, the survey found that 1-in-5 (20%) full-time office workers have found a new work spouse since returning to the office. This equates to a whopping 4,376,700 workers in the Sunshine State.”

To see how other states fare, check out this interactive map, courtesy of Wealth of Geeks.

Created by Wealth-of-Geeks • Viewlarger version

Further, the survey also found that 43% of workers do not plan on letting anything disrupt their new work-spouse relationships as it did during the pandemic.

“It appears many workers do not want to make the same mistake again, learning from the disconnected experiences of the pandemic.”

To read the full survey, visit the Wealth of Geeks website.

