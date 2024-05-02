Spotty late-day rain develops

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re already feeling some extra humidity this morning, and temperatures climb quickly. Highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon.

Spotty rain develops this afternoon and the showers push toward the Gulf of Mexico around sunset. Overall, the rain chance is 30%, so not everyone will get a cooling downpour.

Even less rain expected tomorrow with just a 20% rain chance. There will be no sea breeze to create extra lift needed to help form the afternoon rain. Even if you get a shower, it would be light and quick.

It will be a little hotter tomorrow without the rain or sea breeze to cool us down.

We return to spotty afternoon showers this weekend. It will be warm and muggy at times with highs in the upper 80s.

Next week, an onshore wind pattern develops. That brings in extra humidity from the Gulf of Mexico, but it limits rainfall development.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily Weather Forecast

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.