Spotter sees tornado touch down in southeast Shawnee County; damage apparently not serious

A confirmed tornado touched down at 6:27 a.m. Tuesday in the area of the unincorporated community of Richland in far southeastern Shawnee County, the National Weather Service said.

No injuries were reported.

A storm spotter watched the twister on the ground as he called in the report to the weather service, said Brandon Drake, meteorologist for its office in Topeka.

Damage "consistent with a weak tornado" was subsequently located in the area of S.E. 105th and DuPont Road, said Dusty Nichols, director of Shawnee County Emergency Management.

Storm systems moving across Shawnee County on Monday night and Tuesday morning brought downpours, power outages, high winds and one confirmed tornado.

Cars, roofs and trees suffered damage from 'weak tornado'

Car damage, minor roof damage and uprooted trees were located in a roughly quarter-mile area, Nichols said.

The weather service planned to send a team to the area involved to assess damage and confirm whether the storm was indeed a tornado, Drake said.

Some storm-related damage was also reported to have occurred in the area of 173rd and Croco Road, southwest of Overbrook in Osage County, he said.

The weather service planned to check into whether that was a tornado, Drake said.

Areas under severe thunderstorm warnings were shown in brown in this graphic posted Tuesday morning on the website of the National Weather Service's Topeka office.

More than 2,000 homes and businesses without power early Tuesday

Tuesday morning's damage came as severe thunderstorms swept through northeast Kansas.

Seventy-two electrical power outages affecting 2,550 homes and businesses remained in effect at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area served by the Evergy electrical utility, including northeast Kansas, Evergy reported on an online "outage map" it maintains.

The weather service had cautioned Monday that the storms might involve "a tornado or two."

Shawnee County's first twister this year came March 13, when a tornado measuring at EF-2 on the Enhanced Fujita scale touched down near Rossville.

