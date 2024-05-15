How to spot domestic abuse and what to do about it

Questions are mounting over the death of a 17-year-old girl.

Police found Baylee Carver’s body on Tuesday and her boyfriend is sitting in a jail cell charged with concealing her death.

Carver’s family said he was abusive towards her, but it’s important to note Biles has not been charged with abuse in the case. Police also haven’t said yet how Carver was killed or who did it.

However, Carver’s friends and family have told Channel 9′s Evan Donovan there may have been warning signs.

If you or someone you know are suffering from domestic violence, you can call the national hotline: 800-799-7233. Safe Alliance also offers resources in Mecklenburg County.

