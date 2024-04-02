A new spot for chicken fingers, wings and more has opened in the Midlands. Here’s where

There’s a new spot for chicken fingers in the Irmo area.

Zaxby’s, the chicken chain with locations nationwide, opened its newest Midlands location Monday, April 1, at 1325 Dutch Fork Road in the Irmo and Ballentine area. There formerly was a Hardee’s on that property.

“We are excited about our new location and are eager to serve the Ballentine area with great food and customer service,” Mark Foster, owner of Ballentine Foods Inc., which is the licensee of the location, said in a news release. “We look forward to serving the community by providing fantastic employment opportunities and beyond that, by partnering with local schools in the area.”

The 2,900-square-foot restaurant has dining room seating for 56 guests and a drive-thru.

The new Zaxby’s on Dutch Foark Road is in a commercial thoroughfare and is near a shopping center that includes a Food Lion grocery store and several other retail businesses. About 25,600 cars per day travel down that stretch of Dutch Fork Road, per state Department of Transportation data.

Zaxby’s has long been known for its chicken fingers and zesty Zax Sauce, as well as wings, sandwiches, “Zalads,” sweet tea and more. The company has more than 10 locations in the Midlands area.