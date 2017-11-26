Sports minister calls on cycling board in Poland to resign

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's sports minister Witold Banka has called on the board of the Polish Cycling Federation to resign and said he was suspending its financing.

The move comes after a former deputy chairman of the federation, Piotr Kosmala, alleged sexual and financial misconduct by "an important person in the cycling circles" in a weekend interview with the WP SportoweFakty news portal. Kosmala did not name anyone.

Four members of the federation's board issued a statement Sunday to deny any knowledge concerning Kosmala's claims. The statement added that an extraordinary assembly on Dec. 22 will choose a new board.