New sports bar to open at U of I golf club

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A new sports bar is coming to Central Illinois.

Oskee’s will be located at the Atkins Golf Club in Urbana. They’ll have a soft opening on Thursday for their golfers, where they will get a chance to try out the limited menu and explore the lounge and pub.

General Manager Jim Buyze said they’ve put a lot of work into this bar.

“The whole goal was to be a restaurant in and of itself,” he said. “We really wanted Oskee’s to give you the feel and the look that you’re at a Fighting Illini athletic facility, because you are. So, it’s very much [that] the core is Fighting Illini-focused.”

Buyze said they’re still deciding on a grand opening date for the public.

