Sporting Lisbon drops first points in draw at Moreirense

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Sporting Lisbon dropped its first points of the Portuguese league after drawing at Moreirense 1-1 on Saturday.
The result left FC Porto alone atop the standings after seven rounds.
Rafael Costa put Moreirense ahead near the end of the first half, and Sporting managed only a draw thanks to Mohamed Aberhoune's own goal.
Defending champion Benfica took advantage of Sporting's slip after beating Pacos Ferreira 2-0.
Franco Cervi and Jonas scored in each half for Benfica.
On Friday, Porto routed Portimonense 5-2 at home for its seventh win in as many rounds.
Porto leads Sporting by two points, with Benfica in third at five points adrift.
