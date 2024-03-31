How Sporting KC flipped the script on Toronto FC with two long-range stunners

Sporting KC learned all too well in its previous match how one bad spell can erase 50, 60, 70 — or even 89, as manager Peter Vermes put it — minutes of strong play.

This time, though, it was Sporting who flipped the script on its opponent, erasing a frustrating first half with two long-range strikes in a 3-1 win over Toronto FC.

The match’s first goal came from Rémi Walter, who provided not only the game’s opening score, but perhaps its best highlight in the 57th minute.

Erik Thommy dribbled down the right sideline around a defender and attempted to play a ball into the box, where Willy Agada was waiting in front of goal. Instead, the ball was cleared away as far as Walter, who controlled it and blasted a left-footed strike across the face of goal and into the Toronto FC net.

And then shushed the crowd for good measure.

All of seven minutes later, Sporting (2-1-3, 9 points) had doubled its lead on another long-range shot, this one from Jake Davis in the 64th minute.

His right-footed shot, from well outside the box, could best be described as a knuckleball that Toronto goalkeeper Luka Gavran never quite read correctly.

Davis took a pass from Agada and drilled a right-footed shot that could have been saved, but swerved past the goalkeeper and into the net.

His first @MLS goal! Jake Davis rips it from outside the box to give us a 2 goal lead here in Toronto!



Tune in now to #TORvSKC on #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV: https://t.co/RCJoT6HXoG pic.twitter.com/u0jCBLvf5Y — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) March 31, 2024

Davis was mobbed by just about the entire team — reserves included — in celebration after scoring his first goal with Sporting KC.

It was a picture of how quickly the frustration of a match can melt away.

Take, for example, a snapshot from near the end of the first half, one in which Sporting — playing without Alan Pulido — outshot Toronto FC 8-6 with a 6-1 advantage in shots on target.

It was around the 41st minute, when a frustrated Agada pulled his jersey over his head, seemingly in disbelief.

In the 41st minute, he created space just inside the 18-yard box and fired a shot that hit off the crossbar near the upper left corner. Rewind some 30 minutes, and Agada had another promising chance.

Daniel Salloi attempted to take on Gavran in traffic, but the ball was knocked away ... right to Agada, who fired a shot that was cleared off the line by a defender.

In between those chances, Agada attempted a header that he knocked down and toward the goal, but that too was saved. Then, in the closing moments of the half, Tim Leibold went one-on-one with Gavran, only to come up empty.

Through 50 minutes, the only time the ball actually hit the back of the net came from the Toronto FC side, albeit on two instances that were wiped away for offside.

Leibold, to his credit, more than made up for his missed chance by closing down a one-on-one opportunity from Toronto forward Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty. And Agada’s assist on the second goal erased what was an otherwise frustrating night.

Alenis Vargas added the exclamation point in the 83rd minute, as the former Sporting KC II standout scored his first goal with the top-level club. He tapped the ball past a Toronto defender, then outran him all the way to the edge of the box, where he calmly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper and into the net.

Vargas scored six goals under coach (and former Sporting great) Benny Feilhaber at the MLS NEXT Pro level last season.

Toronto’s Jonathan Osorio pulled one back in the 97th minute, the final strike of the game.

Up next: Sporting returns to action on Sunday, April 7, against the Portland Timbers back at Children’s Mercy Park.