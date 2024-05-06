Sporting goods thief sought by Monroe Police

Monroe Police are looking for someone accused of stealing from a sporting goods store.

After walking out with items from Big 5, they rode a bicycle across busy State Route 2, nearly crashing with cars.

The suspect then crossed a concrete wall under State Route 522 and headed west along railroad tracks before disappearing from view.

Anyone who has tips about the theft or knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Monroe Police at police@monroewa.gov or 360-794-6300.



