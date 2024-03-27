Sponsors sought to keep popular Orange Pip Market

A popular market and music event needs sponsors if it is to continue in its current form, a cash-strapped council has warned.

Middlesbrough's Orange Pip Market is expected to run at a loss of about £1,300 for each event.

The event, which takes place the last Saturday of every month, includes food and drink stalls, family friendly activities and live music.

Deputy mayor Philippa Storey said the local authority would consider reducing its size if a sponsor could not be found, and appealed to the business community.

"Due to the financial situation at the council we had to prioritise it now if we want Orange Pip to continue, which obviously we do," she said.

"If we can make [it] self-sustaining then obviously it’s got a solid future and we know we can take it forward."

Financial woes

It is estimated the Orange Pip Market brings in about £1m to the local economy and supports more than 100 businesses, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Ms Storey said the Labour-led council would consider ways to cut the market's costs if a sponsor could not be found, such as making it smaller or holding the event in Centre Square.

The council’s money woes led to an approach to government for exceptional financial support, which allowed it to borrow £13.4m.

Proposed savings as part of a "transformation programme" total £13.9m in 2024/25 rising to £21m by 2026/27, while other measures include a maximum council tax hike, fortnightly waste collections and a £40 annual charge for green waste collection.

