Spokane Valley deputies arrest suspect in multiple stabbings

Mar. 1—Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man who they believe is a suspect in multiple stabbings, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

David R. Yeager, 31, was arrested Thursday in connection to a stabbing that happened earlier that morning. Deputies responded to a home in the 12400 block of East Valleyway Avenue, where they found a stabbing victim with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Later in the day, a mail carrier saw a man with blood on his face and carrying a knife in the 700 block of North Argonne Road. Police responded and found Yeager, who refused to drop his knife, the sheriff's office said. Deputies deployed their stun guns, but it was ineffective. A short time later, Yeager obeyed commands to drop his knife and was arrested.

Law enforcement believes Yeager may have been involved in a stabbing from Feb. 15, in which someone was stabbed in the abdomen in the backyard of a home in the 12300 block of East Valleyway Avenue. The victim in that case told police that Yeager also attempted to stab him in the head.

Yeager, a 10-time convicted felon, was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.