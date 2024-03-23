Spokane police investigating fatal shooting in northeast Spokane

Mar. 22—Spokane police are investigating the early morning Friday shooting death of a man near the intersection of Thor Street and Cleveland Avenue.

The body was found facedown on a sidewalk. In a news release, police said the victim had sustained gunshot wounds.

Officers rendered first aid until medical aid from the Spokane Fire Department and AMR arrived.

Police secured the area as they searched for evidence, according to the release. There is no information about a suspect, and the name of the deceased will be released later.