Spokane police arrest suspect in Hillyard drive-by shooting

Mar. 1—Police arrested a suspect in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened in Hillyard on Friday, Spokane police said in a news release.

Keith J. Butters, 44, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and a drive-by shooting.

Police said in the news release they had responded to the area of Freya Street and Wellesley Avenue where they found a bullet hole in the victim's vehicle, suspected to be from road rage.

Police gained a description of the suspect and his vehicle, which was found near Olympic Avenue, and arrested Butters.