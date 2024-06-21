Spokane mayor picks 4 finalists to be next police chief

Jun. 20—Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown has selected four police leaders as finalists to helm the Spokane Police Department.

None of the finalists are internal candidates.

They are:

—Assistant Tucson police Chief Kevin Hall.

—Yakima police Chief Matthew Murray.

—The Dalles, Oregon, police Chief Tom Worthy.

—Memphis police Col. Kathleen Lanier.

The finalists will be in Spokane for a public forum from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 27 at the Central Library downtown .

Former Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl announced plans to retire at the end of 2023 shortly after Brown defeated then-Mayor Nadine Woodward in the November election. Assistant Police Chief Justin Lundgren has served as interim chief. He said when he took the position that he would not apply to keep it permanently.

"I am incredibly grateful to all of those who have participated in our search for a new Chief of Police," Brown said in a prepared statement. "This search included robust community engagement, ensuring that voices from across our community were heard. I sincerely thank the public for their invaluable feedback and the members of the selection committee for their dedication and hard work."