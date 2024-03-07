Spokane man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills

Mar. 6—A 61-year-old Spokane man was sentenced to five years in federal prison Wednesday for trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills.

David L. Fullmer pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

In November 2022, the FBI began investigating a supplier of methamphetamine and fentanyl-laced pills in Eastern Washington.

The supplier was identified as David Velasquez, who was linked through a cell phone contact with Fullmer.

In August 2023, FBI agents learned Fullmer had rented a Dodge Ram van. Fullmer met Velasquez in Blackfoot, Idaho, where agents saw Velasquez give Fullmer an item.

When Fullmer returned to Washington, a Washington State Patrol Trooper stopped him. Agents searched his truck and found approximately 18,000 fentanyl pills, along with guns and ammunition.

"Fentanyl poisons our neighbors, harms our friends and family, and attracts violence that plagues our community. Mr. Fullmer furthered the damage of the opioid epidemic by transporting tens of thousands of fentanyl pills into Spokane," U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref said in a statement. "Together with our law enforcement partners, we will ensure that those who engage in drug trafficking are brought to justice to keep our community safe."

Fullmer's attorney argued in court documents that his trafficking in drugs was related to his own fentanyl addiction, which is the result of self-medication for head and neck pain.

Following his release from prison, Fullmer will have five years of supervised release.