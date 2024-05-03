Spokane High School's Tony Ellis selected as Student of the Week

It's the end of yet another full week which means it is time to name our newly selected Student of the Week.

Tony Ellis of Spokane High School garnered the most reader votes this week and has been named our Student of the Week. Ellis's involvement stretches far and wide with his participation in Future Business Leaders of America, Scholar Bowl and the Marching Owls, the Spokane marching band.

As part of the SWCL Championship Scholar Bowl team, he has received individual recognition. Additionally, Ellis earned fourth place in Hospitality and Event Management and third place in Networking Infrastructures at District FBLA. After high school, he plans to study engineering at college.

Student of the Week is an initiative by the News-Leader to highlight the academic achievements of local area high school students. Nominations for students who have shown outstanding academic and school achievement and community service are gathered from administrators at participating districts in the Ozarks.

The readers voted for who they thought were the best of the best in our poll. Check in next week to cast your vote in the next round of Student of the Week.

The April 29 nominees were ...

Besides Ellis, here's who else was nominated.

Isabella "Iggy" Lipton, Ozark High School: During her last year at high school, Iggy has been teaching hundreds of elementary school students about birds and donating birding equipment to the schools as part of a bird-watching capstone. She has participated in National Honor Society, Science Club, robotics, band, girl scouts, Culture Club, Conservation Leadership Corps, Academic Team and Science Olympiad, in which she recently placed first in several events. Iggy will attend Cedarville University in Ohio and pursue a degree in civil engineering.

