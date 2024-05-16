Spokane Fire asking for information on arson in Emerson Garfield neighborhood

May 15—The Spokane Fire Department is asking for help identifying a suspect connected to an arson in the Emerson Garfield neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Video surveillance captured a man setting fire to a bush outside the Lil Bit of Top Knot Grooming at 1028 W. Shannon Ave. around 12:15 a.m., a news release from Spokane Fire said.

The building had $15,000 worth of damage to the exterior. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the inside of the building, according to the news release.

Those with information are asked to contact fire investigators at 509-625-7120.