Spock confirmed for Star Trek: Discovery season 2

Star Trek: Discovery

Star Trek: Discovery is set to boldly go somewhere the show has most definitely gone before, as it's set to incorporate fan-favourite Spock.

However, don't expect the prequel to weave in Zachary Quinto's version of the character as JJ Abrams movie-verse is entirely separate from the TV show.

Meanwhile, the original Spock Leonard Nimoy sadly passed away back in 2015.

Director Jonathan Frakes – who you'll also know as Commander Riker from the classic Next Generation series – explained how exactly the cameo will play out.

Speaking at El Paso Comic Con, Frakes explained that despite Spock being a young science officer around the time Discovery is set, the show is set to go back further into his childhood via the medium of flashbacks.





Frakes also said there will be a young Burnham in the flashbacks for episode 2 of season 2 of #StarTrekDiscovery #ElPasoComicCon - Justin Oser (@trekfan4747) April 14, 2018





During the scenes, Spock will appear alongside his adopted sister Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), who fronts the CBS All Access show, which airs on Netflix in the UK.

Discovery first referenced their relationship in season one, as Michael tries to decide whether to attend Starfleet academy, but Spock was notably absent.