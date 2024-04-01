Split Mesa school board abandons student fees for art, CTE classes

Mesa Public Schools will drop fees for art and career and technical education classes starting the 2025-26 school year following a decision that split its governing board members.

"I believe students shouldn't be charged for our courses," board member Joe O'Reilly said during a March 26 meeting. "We get hundreds of millions of dollars. ... We should pay for it."

"We don't ask the science students in a lab to pay for those extra materials," he said. "I don't think we should do that for the arts."

Like other nearby school districts, Mesa Public Schools has charged students fees for its arts and CTE classes for years. Middle school fees are described as "voluntary contributions," while high school fees are required but can be waived due to financial need, according to district spokesperson Jennifer Snyder.

The board approved fees for the 2024-25 school year in November, so the new policy won't take effect until the following school year.

Mesa Public Schools' 2024-25 school year fees for high school CTE classes range from $10 to $30 per semester, while fees for high school art classes range from $10 per year to $45 per semester, with stained glass, jewelry and photography courses as some of the priciest. Some choir, band and dance classes can charge up to $100 in additional fees for things like uniforms, costumes, props and competition costs.

Middle school voluntary contributions for CTE classes are $10 per semester, while those for art classes range from $5 to $15 per semester.

Mesa is not unique in charging students for certain courses. In Scottsdale Unified, most CTE classes cost $25 or $35 per year, while fees for high school art, dance, theater and music classes range from $20 to $60 per year. Gilbert Public Schools charges from $10 per year to $75 per semester for its high school arts classes.

Arizona school leaders: say they were blindsided by decision to withhold funding for low-income students

In Mesa, student fees are used to help augment the resources used in the classroom, said Tracy Yslas, the district's assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, during the March 26 meeting.

"We do supply all the basic materials," Yslas said. "But with our budget allocation in Arizona, it's just not enough."

In some music classes, for example, funds from student fees are used to buy new sheet music so that students don't perform the same music every year, Yslas said.

The district tries to supplement its classroom resources as much as possible, she said, noting that it recently applied for a grant from a $10 million art supplies fund administered by the Department of Education.

Yslas said she worried that if the fees were canceled, the district would have to start limiting elective choices for students.

Mesa Public Schools is the state's largest school district, with a budget of more than half a billion dollars. But the district is shrinking, and it recently announced it will cut 385 teaching, administrative and support positions next school year.

O'Reilly proposed canceling fees as an amendment to a policy that was set to be voted on during the March 26 meeting. He said the fees could present barriers to students who want to take arts and CTE classes.

While course fees won't be charged, the district can still charge for optional course-related activities like trips as long as they are not used to calculate grades and are "above and beyond the scope of the course expectations and activities," according to O'Reilly's amendment.

When O'Reilly was in high school, his parents told him he had to pay for every fee, he said.

"Now I know people can ask the principal for a waiver," he said. "To be honest, I just would have avoided that class, and I think there would be students in Mesa who would do that if they see that there's a charge associated with it."

The option to waive fees is generally communicated to students through school counselors, Superintendent Andi Fourlis said during the meeting.

Board President Marcie Hutchinson expressed concerns that canceling fees would hurt art classes and put teachers in a bind. Art teachers are "barely getting by," she said. "Art supplies are very, very expensive, and they're just getting more expensive."

"For a school where you have a high poverty level, teachers are going out of pocket, and they don't know what they would do without these funds," Hutchinson said.

During the 2022-23 school year, the district collected $428,772 in high school arts and CTE fees and $20,895 at the middle school level, Fourlis said. There were also $62,195 in uncollected fees at the high school level that year, not including waived fees. But Snyder, the district spokesperson, said that many unpaid fees are ultimately collected in 12th grade before students graduate.

Mesa Public Schools dropped its athletic fees in 2014, according to reporting by The Arizona Republic. Today, sports remain free for all students enrolled in the district.

The board voted 3-2 to approve the policy with O'Reilly's amendment to cancel class fees, with Hutchinson and board member Courtney Davis opposed.

O'Reilly said he thinks the board can find ways to reprioritize the district's budget to make up for the loss of fees.

"That was always my intention, that the district would cover that — not that the teachers would experience a cut in resources," O'Reilly said.

Reach the reporter at mparrish@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mesa Public Schools ends fees for art, CTE classes starting 2025-26