SPLC plans local voter engagement campaign across these eight Alabama cities

The Southern Poverty Law Center announced May 23 it will engage with voters in eight Alabama cities' municipal election contests for the 2025 election cycle to have minority voters better represented in their local governments.

"In these cities across Alabama, Black citizens have been underrepresented in city government for too long,” said Brandon Jones, director of political campaigns for the SPLC Action Fund. “We are committed to learning more about these communities to ensure their concerns and priorities are reflected by those in power.”

The SPLC will look into elections in the cities of Adamsville, Anniston, Atmore, Greenville, Livingston, Oak Hill, Pleasant Grove and Thomasville. All of these cities have a majority non-white population. The SPLC says despite their populations make ups, these cities' governments have historically underrepresented their Black residents, especially in the role of mayor.

According to the United States Census Bureau, Alabama has a population of 5.1 million residents in 2023. About 31 percent of the state's population is non-white.

"When the state moved back its municipal races back a year, they kind of gave us a chance to dig into the data a little bit," Jones said. "... If nothing else, having people pay attention to this a little bit earlier, talk about it a little bit earlier, we hoped might engender a little bit more interest in a little bit more activism at the local level."

Jones said that the goal is "getting people to think critically about who the people are that represent them, and whether or not they feel that their local government is responsive to them." He said when people feel their vote will matter, they're more likely to be engaged in all levels of politics.

“Off-year, local elections across the Deep South haven’t been historically competitive — and the SPLC Action Fund is vowing to change that. In the 2020 election, President Biden won or came close in each of these places," Jones said. "We want to do our part to make sure these communities show up at the polls in 2025."

