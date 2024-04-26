SPLC launches Advocacy Institute to teach Alabama residents to change their communities

The Southern Poverty Law Center is launching its Advocacy Institute as a way to teach Alabamians how to make change in their communities.

This will be the program's debut in Alabama but its third in Mississippi, said Tafeni English-Relf, the director of the SPLC' Alabama state office.

The SPLC is hoping to offer the program to a cohort of at least 15 people for the first year.

The center will be accepting application to the institute until April 30 and will notify participants of their acceptance in May. People can apply at https://www.splcenter.org/splc-alabama-advocacy-institute-application.

Tafeni English will serve as the director of the SPLC's Alabama state office after running the SPLC's Civil Rights Memorial Center.

“I think this is really important because oftentimes individuals really are struggling with why things aren't happening in their community," English-Reif said.

The goal of the institute is to equip people to make that needed change.

Participants will learn about the legislative process, community engagement and advocacy. They will also receive training on grassroots development and how to secure funding.

“I can’t stress enough kind of the importance of this advocacy institute and what it means for Alabamians," English-Reif said.

