Splash pads prove economically sustainable for families, governments

Jun. 21—LIMA — With summer here in full force, splash pads have come about in many cities recently as a cheap way to cool off and an economically sustainable alternative to public pools.

Lima's Deputy Public Works Director Ric Stolly discussed the ease of maintaining and operating the two splash pads in Lima — one at Lima Stadium Park at 847 Bellefontaine Ave. and one at Faurot Park on Lakewood Avenue at South Cole Street. The Faurot Park splash pad has been around since 2007 and the Stadium Park splash pad was built about 12 years later.

"People understand that not only are they economically feasible once they're built, they're economically feasible to operate, it's mostly you set the timer and you go," Stolly said. Stolly mentioned they are easier to run than pools because of no need for lifeguards, lighting, and other costly pool materials. For Lima's splash pads, the water is on a timer to run between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

"If we had the dollars we would look for additional spaces for additional splash pads in a few of our other parks. With the stadium we have something on the east side and with Faurot we have something on the west, so we would love to get something out south and north," Stolly said.

Eric Herschler, of Lima, brought two of his grandkids to the Faurot Park splash pad Friday afternoon. He said they come at least once a week and also visit the playground and the pond in the park. He also mentioned the need for more activities in north and south Lima.

"The more we can do for kids, teens and preteens the better," Herschler said.

Herschler has brought his grandkids to the Wapakoneta, Delphos and St. Marys splash pads which have more water features than Lima's and he said, "This is a nice start. We could do better," about the Faurot Park splash pad. He would like to see more water features and replacement of the concrete ground with rubber.

Stolly said Lima's splash pads have no additional water features because of budget reasons and risk management so kids can't get hurt since there are no staff on site.

The St. Marys splash pad at 100 W. High St. is another popular spot that came to fruition in 2020 after a fourth-grade class had the idea and asked state representatives for funding. St. Marys Mayor Joseph Hurlburt Jr. said the project cost $361,794, with $100,000 coming from the state capital budget with the help of former Ohio state Rep. Craig Riedel and other funding from private donations.

Hurlburt also provided statistics about the splash pad, including that it uses 6,000 to 7,000 gallons of water per day and it costs the city $100 per day for water and electric. It runs on a "pump and dump" system so the water goes back into the sanitary sewer system and it costs less to build and maintain. The water is on a timer, so when it shuts off, a button can be used to turn it back on.

Hurlburt said the splash pad is set up in a snowman shape with three different areas for different age groups, "So it is adaptable and usable by all ages," Hurlburt said.

With the high temperatures this week, Hurlburt said the splash pad has been busy the whole time it's open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. despite the city also having a public pool.

"I think the younger kids use the splash pad more so than the aquatic center because it's probably the older kids that are there," Hurlburt said. "Parents are right there, they can sit right around the edge of the splash pad and keep an eye on their kids."

Splash pad locations:

Lima Stadium Park splash pad

847 Bellefontaine Ave., Lima

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Faurot Park splash pad

Lakewood Avenue at South Cole Street, Lima

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Delphos splash pad and swimming pool

1000 Park Ave., Delphos

Ottawa splash pad

730 N. Locust St., Ottawa (behind the pool)

Dawn to dusk

Columbus Grove splash pad and swimming pool

17510 Road 8-P, Columbus Grove

Wapakoneta splash pad at Wapakoneta YMCA

1100 Defiance St., Wapakoneta

Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

St. Marys splash pad

100 W. High St., St. Marys

9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

New Knoxville splash pad

9999 Botkins Angle Road, New Knoxville

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Celina splash pad at Bryson Park

225 N. Main St., Celina

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Reach Charlotte Caldwell at 567-242-0451.