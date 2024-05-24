Splash pads, Fountain of Lights in river return Monday in Dayton, MetroParks

May 23—Memorial Day weekend is here, and that means the return of some very popular and very wet Dayton-area attractions.

On Monday, Memorial Day, the city of Dayton reopens its seven splash pads. They will operate through Labor Day, Sept. 2.

Five Rivers MetroParks will also reopen the splash pad at Island MetroPark on Memorial Day, as well as the water feature at the Children's Discovery Garden in Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark.

MetroParks' interactive fountain at RiverScape in downtown will be reactivated on Monday, and so will the Five Rivers Fountain of Lights.

The Fountain of Lights is one of the largest fountains in the world. Five jets shoot water about 200 feet high and 400 feet across by the confluence of the Great Miami and the Mad rivers.

The jets shoot 2,500 gallons of water per minute toward the center of the river. The fountains operate for 10-minute intervals at the top of every hour, during much of the day.

MetroParks' spray ground at Island MetroPark is at 101 Helena St. The organization's interactive fountain and snack bar is at 111 E. Monument Ave., which is part of RiverScape in downtown Dayton.

City of Dayton splash pad locations:

Fairview Park Splash Pad, 2262 Elsmere Ave.

Five Oaks Park Splash Pad, 329 Five Oaks Ave.

Mallory Park Splash Pad, 3037 Germantown St.

McIntosh Park Splash Pad, 882 W. Riverview Ave.

Stuart Patterson Park Splash Pad, 238 Baltimore St.

Walnut Hills Park Splash Pad, 2340 block of Wayne Ave.

Washington Park Splash Pad, 3620 East Second St.