Splash City Adventures to open this weekend after storms

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Splash City Adventures is getting ready to host its Water Park Season Opening Day, according to a release.

The scheduled opening date was moved back to this weekend following the weekend’s severe weather risk. Now, the park is set to open on Saturday, May 25.

According to the release, along with the opening day being pushed back, the Inaugural Rubber Duck Race benefiting the Food Insecurity within the Escambia County School District was also pushed back to the new opening day.

To purchase Rubber Duck tickets, visit Splash City Adventure’s Rubber Duck page. The release notes that every student who purchases at least two duck tickets will get into the waterpark for free that day.

For more information, visit Splash City Adventure’s website.

