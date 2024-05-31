Splaine: Sen. Lou D'Allesandro − simply a good legislator

He could have been governor, and almost was — more on that later. He could have had a score of other titles in addition to the several he had. But he is mostly just a legislator. Often called the "Lion of the Senate," 85-year-old Democratic N.H. state Sen. Lou D'Allesandro has announced he won't run for reelection this November. Elected in 1998, he's been "Dean of the Senate," a term given to the senator serving the longest.

He's not "retiring," though he can still fight and win with the best of them. He'll just continue to help people in different ways that may not necessitate driving to Concord in snow storms, attending midnight legislative meetings, and walking through the three lonely and moist underground tunnels connecting the large buildings making up the legislative complex.

Jim Splaine

I first met Lou D'Allesandro in 1971 as I was finishing up my first term in the New Hampshire House. I was 23, and the youngest member of the legislature. That was a time when only a couple of dozen legislators were under age 35, and 32-year-old Lou D'Allesandro was joining the crowd. I had heard about him from my Manchester friends who said a young up-and-coming Republican would change the state, and the Republican Party.

Yes, Republican. During Lou's first years in politics he was a Republican. Of course, those were the days of other good Republicans like Gov. Walter Peterson. As full disclosure, I should mention that I had been elected as a Republican from Portsmouth my first term. There's a story about that waiting to be told another day.

Lou D'Allesandro has that "certain something" that impresses all who he meets. A firm handshake, penetrating eye contact, a strong voice, an image of strength. And that was just the obvious.

Everyone who knows him praises his commitment to good government, his passion in support for democracy, impeccable ethics, and his eloquent cheerleading for his state whenever presidential candidates visit. They frequently drop by his office to seek his endorsement, or at least his advice. As he steps down from the Senate, 2028 hopefuls will still find him.

Lou D'Allesandro has a special talent to be persuasive, even with those of opposing political philosophy. In my more recent years of being in the House, I would frequently go to the Senate chamber floor to observe debate, maybe lobby a bit. As a former senator I could do that. Several times I saw him turn a loss into a victory just by the art of persuasion. It was golden to see him do it.

News stories the past two weeks cover his many accomplishments and deeds that have helped our vulnerable population, served our children, improved mental health, and comforted seniors in need. He led fights for working families and supported unions when they were threatened.

When I think of Lou D'Allesandro, I'm reminded that people involved in politics can choose different roles that fit them best. He didn't need a higher office or grander title to help others and do his job. He was just a good legislator.

A lawmaker. A mighty good one.

Addendum. An addendum is needed here, because not so widely known about Lou is how things could have been different. After serving in the New Hampshire House and on the Executive Council, in 1982 D'Allesandro ran for the Republican gubernatorial nomination. John Sununu won the nomination that year, beating Lou by only three percentage points, and went on to be elected governor. Incidentally, D'Allesandro topped Sununu in Portsmouth.

Who knows? Just a little more campaigning, perhaps an extra mailing to voters, D'Allesandro's political path may have been different. Perhaps better? Maybe. As governor, Lou would have been good.

But his best days were ahead for him. His constituents elected him to do what he has done well: just being a legislator, using his skills to make laws that will help people far into the future.

I love this guy.

Today's quote: "For everything, there is a time." — Lou D'Allesandro, announcing he will not run for reelection. He promises to write, and to stay involved in causes of importance to him.

Next time: Is "regionalization" part of our future?

Variously since 1969, Jim Splaine has been New Hampshire state senator for six years, representative for 24 years, Police Commission and School Board member, Portsmouth assistant mayor for 12 years and city councilor for 18 years. He can be reached at jimsplaineportsmouthnh@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Splaine: Sen. Lou D'Allesandro − simply a good legislator