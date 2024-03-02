Splaine: The reality of paying city employees in Portsmouth

My initial experience in negotiations for hiring a city employee was during my first year on the Portsmouth City Council. It was June 1970 and we needed a new city manager. The council interviewed a half dozen applicants from among the dozens who applied.

After three meetings with him, our consensus choice was a young man in his 30s who despite his youth had solid experience in an out-of-state city. He showed energy, innovation, and much promise. He had other offers elsewhere, but we wanted him and approved his conditions of employment. We could have chosen cheaper, but certainly not better.

City Manager Calvin Canney served our community for more than the next 20 years. He was dedicated and committed to the city he came to love, and which loved him for his creative spirit and a talent to hire excellent staff.

When Canney retired in the 1990s, our city was better economically, socially, culturally, and environmentally than when he took command. That's a definition of progress. Much of the "amazing" in the Portsmouth of today is because this good man served us well.

Being a public employee at any level isn't easy.

Unlike private business employment, public employees are being watched by their supervisors, as well as those who pay them — the taxpayers. That's the reality of being a city employee.

Working in the proverbial "fish bowl" makes the job of being a public employee stressful, never knowing whether they will face criticism for anything they do or say. If they make a mistake, big or small, they may face career-ending results, accompanied with public embarrassment. A recent story in Seacoastonline reported the salaries of city employees. That information is public, and should be — salaries are paid by our homeowners, renters, businesses and landowners.

Taxes affect all who live here, and many are hit very hard. But we should be mindful that businesses pay about half of property taxes in our city. They can deduct much of their tax bill, and some homeowners can take similar deductions, at least in part. That's effectively revenue-sharing with the federal government, easing the general burden.

A community like Portsmouth is what it is because we have a lot of assets, and one of those is the kind of employee we attract.

City Manager Karen Conard is an example of a woman who came to us and has shined with her leadership abilities, showing the unique quality of staying calm at difficult moments. She has had a positive impact on the functions of city government. We could have a city manager for less pay, but not a better one. That's true for most of our city employees.

Police Chief Mark Newport is another example. I was on the Portsmouth Police Commission when we promoted him, then the following commission made him our chief.

Working with other experienced leaders and personnel in his department, Mark has created positive change, raising our standards, and building for an uncertain and potentially dangerous future.

Our fire and police department personnel are special standouts because at any time their next assignment might lead to special dangers. When a police officer has to stop a car at 2:30 a.m. on a dark road, or a firefighter has to enter a home or business that may have toxic fumes or explosive contents, they are risking their lives. They and our public works employees have to be ready to work 24/7/365 often on freezing snowy days or nights.

And even on the infrequent Feb. 29. For us.

Many people in business or private work might not ever be in the pages of our newspapers or criticized in social media if they do something wrong, but those in public service can be. That's a lot of stress for themselves and their families. We should thank them, and pay them well enough to get them, and keep them.

Today's quote: “Every employee I’ve met so far has a love for the city of Portsmouth not expressed by a number.” - Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern

Variously since 1969, Jim Splaine has been Portsmouth assistant mayor for six terms, Police Commission and School Board member, as well as New Hampshire state senator for six years and representative for 24 years. He can be reached at jimsplaineportsmouth@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Splaine: The reality of paying city employees in Portsmouth