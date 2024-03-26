Spirit Halloween donates $141K to Providence Children’s Hospital Child Life Program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The spirit of Halloween is coming early!

Spirit Halloween made their annual visit to Providence Children’s Hospital to present a $141,000 donation check to the hospital’s Child Life program.

Providence’s Child of Life program aims to help provide funding for art and music therapy programs to make hospital stays for children more entertaining and fun, according to Providence.

The Halloween retailer’s fundraising program, Spirit of Children, makes sure that 100% of their funds go directly local hospitals, according to the press release from Providence.

Since 2009, Spirit Halloween has donated over $1 million to the Child Life Program, according to Providence.

“We are so incredibly grateful to Spirit Halloween and their entire team for their support and generosity year after year. We see firsthand the impact these funds help make in the lives of our patients and their families and it truly brings so much happiness – we appreciate their partnership and the difference they make in our hospital and our community,” said Rob Anderson, CEO for the Hospital of Providence Memorial Campus and Providence Children’s Hospital.

Additionally, Spirit Halloween also hosts an annual Halloween celebration at Providence Children’s Hospital, bringing costumes and fun for all patients to experience, not missing out on the spooky fun.

