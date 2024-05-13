Spirit of deregulation means fewer new rules for Florida schools

The big story: Two months after lawmakers ended their 2024 session, Gov. Ron DeSantis finished signing into law the most discussed education bills.

Floridians who spend their time monitoring education politics found the most notable thing about this year to be that the Legislature did so little to schools.

Sure, there were a handful of measures that will cause educators to scramble, such as the requirement of teaching communism history and ensuring that all doors are either locked or staffed. But for the most part, the session held to the Senate’s spirit of decreasing mandates rather than adding new ones. Read more here.

In other legislative news, unlike Florida, several other Republican-led states have rejected legislation to allow chaplains in public schools, Florida Phoenix reports.

Hot topics

Charter schools: The Pasco County school district lately has collaborated with charter schools in efforts to meet family needs in the fastest growing communities. One such project recently fell apart.

Contract talks: Martin County teachers reached a tentative contract agreement that would provide a raise of $85 for every year of experience, TC Palm reports.

Election politics: Pinellas County school board candidate Katie Blaxberg is pushing back against criticisms that she’s a “Republican In Name Only,” Florida Politics reports.

Music lessons: Parents at a Collier County high school are upset that a decline in band and orchestra participation means one of the school’s music teachers will have to leave, WINK reports.

School closures: Broward County superintendent Howard Hepburn is backing away from proposals to close under-capacity schools, the Miami Herald reports. More from the Sun-Sentinel.

Student leadership: Some students at an Alachua County high school who also take dual enrollment courses are fighting for access to the school’s leadership course, which is required to participate in student government, WUFT reports.

Superintendents: Two finalists for Duval County superintendent meet with the public Monday as the school district moves toward a May 23 selection, WJXT reports.

Teacher discipline: A Duval County teacher resigned after photos circulated that appeared to show her exposing herself in a classroom, WJAX reports.

Teacher tenure: Manatee County celebrated Linda Carnes for her 50th year teaching in the district, the Bradenton Herald reports. • Citrus County recognized Dara Crotsley, who is retiring at age 82 after 41 years teaching in the district, the Citrus County Chronicle reports.

Weather report: Leon County schools will operate but will have no bus service Monday, as the roads remain impassable for buses after a string of storms, WFSU reports.

From the police blotter ... A former Hillsborough County high school teacher was arrested on allegations of sexual battery of a minor student. • A Putnam County ninth grader was arrested on accusations of bringing a gun to school, the Palatka Daily News reports. • A Hillsborough County middle school student was arrested on allegations of bringing a gun and ammunition to school, WFLA reports. • A University of Central Florida trustee was caught in a Seminole County prostitution sting, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

