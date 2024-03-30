Spirit announces daily flights to 2 new destinations from Columbus: Here's where you can go

A traveler walks through the terminal at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in this 2020 Dispatch file photo.

If you’re looking to get away from Columbus this summer, John Glenn Columbus International Airport is getting two new direct flights in June.

Spirit Airlines said Thursday it will offer daily flights from Columbus to Boston Logan International Airport and to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

The flights to both cities start June 5 and are available now to book on Spirit’s website.

With the announcement of these new flights, the John Glenn Columbus airport will have a total of nine new routes in 2024:

Spirit Airlines flight to Myrtle Beach : Starting May 8, four times a week

Spirit Airlines flight to New York City : Starting May 8, daily

Frontier Airlines flight to Philadelphia : Starting May 22, three times a week

Frontier Airlines flight to New Orleans : Starting May 22, three times a week

Spirit Airlines flight to Boston: Starting June 5

Spirit Airlines flight to Newark: Starting June 5

Delta Air Lines flight to Salt Lake City : Starting June 7, daily

Southwest Airlines flight to San Diego : Starting June 8 on Saturdays

Southwest Airlines flight to Kansas City: Starting June 9 on Sundays

In June, Spirit will have eight nonstop routes from the Columbus airport. The airline already offers flights to Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; and Orlando, Forida. The company previously announced it would be resuming direct flights to Myrtle Beach and launching flights to New York City.

The announcement marks more good news for the airport authority, which announced earlier this week that February 2024 was the airport’s busiest February on record, with 629,621 passengers departing from Columbus.

The previous busiest February on record was in 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on travel numbers.

The week of March 18 also broke the single-week travel record with about 196,000 passengers departing from Columbus – the most since the week of July 15, 2019.

The totals include passengers departing from John Glenn International Airport and Rickenbacker Passenger Terminal, and airport official say the new records show air travel here has rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic.

