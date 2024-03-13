Spirit Airlines offers $31.30 one-way flights from DTW to select locations for 313 Day

Happy 313 Day! Celebrate Detroit from the city to the river, and now, to the sky.

In honor of Detroit pride, symbolized by the city's area code 313, Spirit Airlines is offering one-way flights out of Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) to select locations for as little as — you guessed it — $31.30. Tickets must be purchased on Wednesday, March 13, before 11:59 p.m. for travel between April 10 and May 22, 2024.

Detroit Metro Airport is home to one of Spirit Airline’s Crew Bases for Pilots and Flight Attendants, the airline said in a news release, as well as an aircraft maintenance facility.

“We’ve been soaring in Detroit for more than three decades, and we’re thrilled to share this amazing deal in celebration of the community where we got our start,” said Lania Rittenhouse, Vice President of Guest Experience, Brand & Communications for Spirit Airlines, in the release. “Our nonstop service to and from DTW provides an affordable option for Detroiters to explore new destinations and connect with friends and family around the country.”

More: 313 Day: The past, present, future of Detroit's area code

More: Deals on coneys, beer, burgers and ice cream honor Detroit's '313 Day'

The 313 Day plane ticket prices apply to the following locations:

Atlanta (ATL)

Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

Fort Myers (RSW)

Miami (MIA)

New York-LaGuardia (LGA)

Newark (EWR)

Philadelphia (PHL)

Tickets are subject to availability.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Spirit Airlines offers $31.30 one-way flights out of DTW for 313 Day