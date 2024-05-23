As Memorial Day quickly approaches, so does the start of the travel season.

This summer, Spirit Airlines is expanding its nonstop service out of Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) to four new U.S. cities: Boston (BOS), Charleston (CHS), Kansas City (MCI) and Nashville (BNA).

These four additions grow Spirit's nonstop service out of DTW to 20 destinations across the country, as well as Cancún, Mexico.

The new nonstop routes will launch later in the season with varying flight availability:

Daily nonstop service to Boston (BOS) launches June 5

Nonstop service to Charleston (CHS) four times a week launches July 10

Nonstop service to Kansas City (MCI) three times a week launches July 11

Daily nonstop service to Nashville (BNA) launches July 10

This expansion comes after Spirit joined other airlines in issuing a "no change or cancellation fees" policy earlier this week.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Spirit Airlines launching 4 new nonstop routes out of DTW