Spirit Airlines announces new nonstop flights at Boston’s Logan Airport

Spirit Airlines on Friday announced the addition of several new nonstop flights out of Boston’s Logan Airport ahead of the summer travel season.

Spirit added five additional nonstop destinations to its route map in Boston: Chicago, Columbus, Detroit, Kansas City, and Pittsburgh.

These new flights are in addition to the airline’s previously announced new service from Boston to Charleston, Dallas, Houston, and Norfolk, which begin on April 10.

In a statement, an airline spokesperson said, “Exciting news for Boston-area travelers looking for an affordable summer getaway!”

In total, the new routes are as follows:

Charleston -- Daily flights beginning April 10, 2024

Chicago -- Daily flights beginning June 5, 2024

Columbus -- Daily flights beginning June 5, 2024

Dallas -- Daily flights beginning April 10, 2024

Detroit -- Daily flights beginning June 5, 2024

Houston -- Daily flights beginning April 10, 2024

Kansas City -- Daily flights beginning July 10, 2024

Norfolk -- Daily flights beginning April 10, 2024

Pittsburgh -- Daily flights beginning June 5, 2024

For more information, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW