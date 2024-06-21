Spirit AeroSystems, Wichita’s largest employer, lays off roughly 300 workers, union says

Spirit AeroSystems notified roughly 300 hourly employees that they were being laid off on Thursday, according to a labor union representing those employees.

Wichita’s largest employer told employees last month that it planned to lay off between 400 and 450 employees in Wichita in the coming weeks because of lagging delivery rates, which resulted from a stricter inspection process in place after a faulty door plug blew out of an Alaska Airlines 737 Max mid-flight in January.

Spirit did not immediately respond to questions.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local Lodge 839 said Thursday that affected employees were notified that day that they would be paid through July 4 and receive their last check on July 11. Benefits would stay in place until July 31.

Spirit’s Wichita plant last had major layoffs in 2020, when 5,000 employees were let go amid flight groundings from the pandemic. Spirit’s peak Wichita employment was 13,200 before the worldwide grounding of the 737 MAX in 2019 after two crashes killed 346 people.

Spirit currently has about 12,000 employees in Wichita.

Contributing: Matthew Kelly with The Eagle

