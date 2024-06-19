Spirit adds new nonstop route from Florida to Birmingham, Alabama

Becoming Alabama-bound just got easier. Spirit Airlines has announced a new daily nonstop flight between Birmingham, Alabama and Fort Lauderdale, starting Oct. 10.

"Spirit's launch at Birmingham will mark the first time the airline serves the state of Alabama," a release from the airline said, "and will provide low-fare flight options to the Sunshine State and one-stop connections to Latin America and the Caribbean."

The Florida-based Spirit currently accounts for nearly one-third of all passengers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. This announcement comes days after JetBlue announced new Fort Lauderdale flights to New York.

To promote the new route, Spirit is offering one-way fares starting at $69 for a limited time.

"We can't wait to welcome aboard Birmingham travelers looking for both an affordable and convenient way to enjoy Fort Lauderdale's beautiful beaches," said Spirit Airlines VP John Kirby. "Our new daily service will make flying to Fort Lauderdale more accessible and will provide an attractive alternative to driving. It will also make it easier for our Florida Guests to enjoy Birmingham's southern hospitality."

Spirit recently announced the airline would allow passengers, for the most part, to change and cancel flights without incurring any fees, potentially saving travelers hundreds of dollars. The airline also increased the weight limit for checked bags up to 50 pounds.

Where is the Birmingham-Fort Lauderdale Spirit flight?

The nonstop flight travels from Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

The airport is located in Jefferson County, about five miles from downtown Birmingham near the Interstate 20 and 59 interchange.

How do I get the introductory $69 fare for Spirit flights to or from Birmingham?

The limited-time fares starting at $69 are for travel between Oct. 10 and Nov. 19, 2024, with a 14-day advance purchase required. There are no blackout dates but they are subject to availability.

What is Spirit Airlines carry-on bag policy? What is a personal item on Spirit?

Spirit Airlines announced some changes this year to bring them in line with the rest of the airline industry. The carrier upped the weight limit for checked bags to 50 pounds from the previous 40 and extended the validity of flight credits to 12 months.

The company also announced it was eliminating change and cancellation fees.

Currently, Spirit allows one personal item for free and one carry-on item, for a fee. Personal items must fit in the smaller size box at the airport. The dimensions are 18”14”x8”, according to the airline's customer service.

