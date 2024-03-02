Spire hotel opens

Mar. 2—HARPERSFIELD — Small details were handled as the administration of the new TownPlace Suites by Marriott Geneva at SPIRE prepared to book the first guest aon Friday afternoon.

JCI Contractors workers, hotel management and others waited for the word from Marriott, said Sheri Willer of Inter Mountain Management.

Willer said it has been a long wait, but the rooms are ready to book. She was waiting for the final go ahead with Marriott.

SPIRE has a busy weekend with the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches State Track meet and Pennsylvania District 10 swimming bringing serious traffic to the area.

Sam Caskey, supervisor of the project for JCI Contractors said the hotel has been a challenge because the planning started just before the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

"It is always a challenge. We persevered through it," Caskey said.

"Our goal was to get it open as soon as possible."

He said there may be a more formal grand opening celebration in April.

The cooperation between JCI contractors, SPIRE Institute and Marriott kept the project moving along, but not without challenges.

"The project has had some ups and downs," Caskey said. He said coming off the pandemic brought the dual issues of supply-chain problems and lack of workers.

He said it was well worth the wait with 88 "extended stay" rooms. Everyone has a place to cook, dishwasher, microwave and a refrigerator, Caskey said.

The suites include studio, double queen, two-bedroom and slight variations of those sizes, Caskey said.

The hotel is at the front of the SPIRE property. Caskey said the hotel was designed with the idea of the average stay being five days.

"SPIRE is so excited to see the hotel come to fruition. It's a wonderful amenity for all the teams and visitors that come to SPIRE and the surrounding area and we're looking forward to having a really positive impact on the local community," said SPIRE Institute Chief Executive Officer Jeff Orloff.